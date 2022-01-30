Reggie On If He Feels Pressure To Do A Kofi Kingston-Style Spot In Royal Rumble Match

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Reggie spoke about if there was any pressure for him to do a Kofi Kingston-style spot in the Royal Rumble match. Reggie has not been announced for the men’s match tonight. Here are highlights:

On pressure to do crazy spots in the Royal Rumble: “No pressure. I think people expect me to do Kofi Kingston esque things. But I have been doing that my whole life, so there’s no pressure. I mean Kofi is a guy that is very inspiring to me, so I don’t look at it as pressure. I see this as an opportunity to just be in the same category and the same breath as Kofi Kingston.”

On how he feels about his WWE run so far: “It makes me think about life. Because life wasn’t always this amazing and just to be sitting here getting interviewed from you about being in the Rumble, it would never in a million years have occurred to me that I would be in his position. I always take a step back and take a look at reality. I have so many brothers and uncles, some are dead, my brothers in prison, others on drugs. That was my life, and if I didn’t step outside my comfort zone, I could easily have been one of them.”