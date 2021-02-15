Reginald Explains How Being Circus Performer Helped With Transition To WWE

Reginald has played a key role on WWE television in recent weeks as Carmella’s sommelier, and in an interview with Fox2 in St. Louis, he explained how being a circus performer has helped his transition to WWE. Here are some of the highlights (via Fightful):

Reginald on how being a circus performer helped him transition to WWE: “I was in circus for 16 years and it’s something that I never knew anything about but it landed in my lap because I had so many people in my corner. I started circus as an after-school program to keep me occupied. Throughout those years of training, I fell in love with it. At Circus Harmony in St. Louis, they trained us to be professional athletes and artists. I acquired all of these skills with acrobatics, juggling, and life skills that allowed me to transition to WWE so effortlessly.”

On his WWE debut: “It was so many butterflies in my stomach. So many years of doubt, giving up on this dream as a kid. To finally be there was a dream come true and a huge blessing. As a kid growing up in St. Louis, I never thought in a million years that this could be a profession of mine. I never knew that this dream could be possible, so I gave up. I said, ‘this is not in the books for me, so let’s do something else.’ 16 years down the road, I’m here. Be humble, be grateful, you never know what is behind door number two.”