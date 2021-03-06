Reginald Fired By Carmella On Smackdown, Gets Hit on By Nia Jax

– Reginald’s career as Carmella’s sommelier is over, but he may have a new sugar mama in Nia Jax. Tonight’s Smackdown saw Carmella fire Reginald after he spent too much time with Sasha Banks. She called Reginald a snake and slapped his tray of wine into his face, leaving him.

Reginald later went to try and talk to Banks but she gave him a very quick “NO!” before slamming the door in his face. Shayna Baszler walked up and began mocking and threatening him, only to have Jax call her off and say “Don’t you see what I see? He’s kinda cute.”

No word on where this is going, but we’ll find out soon I’m sure.