wrestling / News
WWE News: Reginald Joins Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler On Raw, Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke Want Title Shots
March 9, 2021 | Posted by
– Reginald has found his new patrons on Raw, accompanying Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler to the ring on this week’s Raw. Reginald, who was fired by Carmella on Smackdown, appears to have turned Jax’s flirtation afterward into a gig managing the team as you can see below:
– Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke declared their desire for Raw Women’s Title shots on Raw, only to have Charlotte Flair say that they have five weeks to show her they deserve it more than her:
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly ‘Let Down’ That Christian Cage Joined AEW, Several AEW Talent Knew Cage Was Coming In
- Tony Khan Says Christian Cage Called Him About Joining AEW, Says Women Will Main Event Dynamite Soon
- Bobby Lashley Wanted Apollo Crews In The Hurt Business, Discusses Advice He Gave Crews Before WWE Return
- Miro, Bully Ray & More React to AEW Revolution Ring Explosion