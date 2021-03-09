WWE News: Reginald Joins Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler On Raw, Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke Want Title Shots

– Reginald has found his new patrons on Raw, accompanying Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler to the ring on this week’s Raw. Reginald, who was fired by Carmella on Smackdown, appears to have turned Jax’s flirtation afterward into a gig managing the team as you can see below:

– Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke declared their desire for Raw Women’s Title shots on Raw, only to have Charlotte Flair say that they have five weeks to show her they deserve it more than her: