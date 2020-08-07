Regular WWE Performance Center Classes Expected To Resume On August 10

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that regular classes are expected to resume at the WWE Performance Center on August 10. WWE’s developmental talent had not been training at the gym since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the training won’t happen at the Performance Center itself, but instead a nearby warehouse, where a few rings will be set up. Only two people will be allowed in the ring together at any one time. Everyone not in the ring have to wear masks. Everyone in NXT, including those on TV, have to attend the classes.