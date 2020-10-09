Relaunched NAWA Announces First Event For December, Will Stream on FITE TV

The North American Wrestling Alliance has announced the first event of its relaunch, which will take place in December and stream on FITE TV. As previously reported, the NAWA has been in the works for a relaunch and the company announced in a video posted to their Facebook account that the first event back will be Jingle Brawl in December. The show will take place in Daytona Beach, Florida and will stream on FITE TV.

There are no more details yet about the event. The NAWA has been relaunched by CEO Tony Capone and lists Paul Roma as COO, with Mario Mancini as head of talent relations. You can see the video below: