Released WWE Talent Can No Longer Sign Autographs Under Former Names

Those who have been released from the WWE can not do events or appearances using their WWE name, which has been a fact for a long time. However, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that a new addition to contracts states that talent not under contract with WWE can no longer even sign autographs with their former WWE name. If someone came up to a wrestler like Braun Strowman with a photo or action figure to sign, he could sign his real name but he can’t use the name Braun Strowman once his 90-day no-compete clause expires.