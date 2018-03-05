Reliving Nitro: Episodes 102 and 103  

Clash of the Champions XXXV Results

WCW United States Championship: Steve McMichael def. Jeff Jarrett [c] in 5:48

No DQ Match: Raven def. Stevie Richards in 5:04

WCW Television Championship: Alex Wright def. Ultimo Dragon [c] in 10:23

WCW Cruiserweight Championship: Chris Jericho [c] def. Eddie Guerrero in 6:41

Los Villanos, Psychosis and Silver King def. Hector Garza, Juventud Guerrera, Lizmark Jr. and Super Calo in 4:53

Curt Hennig and Ric Flair def. Konnan and Syxx in 5:12

WCW World Tag Team Championship: The Outsiders [c] def. DDP and Lex Luger in 9:56



Reliving Nitro

Episode #102

August 25th, 1997 | Carolina Coliseum in Columbia, South Carolina

WCW World Heavyweight Champion: Hulk Hogan (3) 8/9/97

WCW United States Champion: Steve McMichael (1) since 8/21/97

WCW World Tag Team Champions: The Outsiders (3) since 2/24/97

WCW Television Champion: Alex Wright (1) since 8/21/97

WCW Cruiserweight Champion: Chris Jericho (2) since 8/16/97

With no Raw this week or next, I’ll be covering the two episodes of Nitro during that time.

HOUR ONE! Tony Schiavone, Larry Zbyszko and Mike Tenay were in the booth. They discussed the Sting incident at the Clash of the Champions. The lights began to flicker while the nWo was in the ring. Sting appeared in the balcony with a vulture. His new theme played, with an awesome voiceover by a child discussing the battle of good vs. evil. It was fantastic.

Mean Gene stood in the ring and brought out Eric Bischoff. He claimed that WCW would have to continue on without Sting, because he’s not getting Hollywood Hogan. JJ Dillon joined in over the phone, with bad 90’s audio and everything. Dillon said the fans lit up the WCW switchboard and because of that, he was out to officially sign Hogan/Sting by the end of the year. Bischoff freaked out and called JJ a “fat tub of goo,” while saying that Hogan was too busy for Sting. The fans popped as Sting made his way to the ring, completely unbeknownst to Easy E. Once Eric spotted him, he dropped to his knees and begged. Sting took out a Hogan shirt and put it over Bischoff’s head, before kicking him to the mat. He stuffed the shirt in Bischoff’s mouth and actually smirked a bit. Good opening segment that dealt with the biggest angle, got the crowd hot and was kept relatively short.

Somewhere backstage, Raven cut one of his usual promos. Whoever he spoke about got what they wanted, but would have to pay for it with their salvation. He said the light at the end of the tunnel may not be what he expects. Boy, if he meant Sting and how Starrcade would turn out, Raven was a savant.

NITRO GIRLS!

Ernest Miller and Glacier vs. La Parka and Psychosis w/ Sonny Oono

The martial arts guys got their own special nameplate with their names outlined in blue. Fancy. Unfortunately, I believe it is their last time teaming on Nitro. They brought kicks and their brand of offense to start. Miller got worked over for a short bit, before tagging Glacier. He had the match won after Miller delivered a roundhouse. While the ref got rid of Miller, Parka hit Glacier with a chair, allowing them to steal it in 2:03. [NR]

Ultimo Dragon ran out to continue his issues with Sonny Oono. Silver King joined the fray, helping Oono’s guys, giving them a 4-on-1 advantage. Miller and Glacier got involved with dives as we went to break.

Silver King vs. Ultimo Dragon

Dragon decided to go for the match despite the beating. He sold the effects of the attack, which gave King the upper hand. He missed a middle rope BIG BOY SENTON, yet still cut off Dragon with a clothesline. He used a fair amount of wear down holds. Dragon nearly won with a rollup, only to walk into a back elbow. He crotched King up top and delivered the Dragonrana. The Dragon Sleeper followed and King gave up at 5:21. Despite a few botches, that was solid. King kept cutting Dragon off until he got to hit his best shot. [**]

The nWo music hit as Scott Hall, Randy Savage and Elizabeth came to the stage. They brought up DDP accidentally hitting Luger with a Diamond Cutter at the Clash. It all set up Hall introducing DDP as the newest member of the nWo. Of course, DDP didn’t come out. Savage said he voted “no” on DDP, but is fine with him joining because the group needs a weak link. Right, I guess Vincent doesn’t count.

Mean Gene introduced DDP to find out if his Diamond Cutter on Luger was an accident. The video clearly indicated that it was. DDP called the question stupid and ludicrous. He admitted that he’s been trying to apologize to Lex, but hasn’t been able to get in touch with him. DDP would find him tonight and resolve things. You’d think Luger would understand after the outcome of his distrust towards Sting last year.

Chris Benoit vs. Jeff Jarrett w/ Debra

No longer the US Champion, Jarrett’s first WCW run is nearly over. Benoit’s intense style backfired early. Jarrett tripped him up, walked over him and strutted. Benoit turned it around, causing Jeff to regroup with Debra outside. They probably just discussed how Debra could join him in the WWF. Jarrett took over for a bit and avoided the diving headbutt. Benoit delivered a superplex, but Jeff hooked him for a small package to steal it at about 3:03. Fine little sprint. [**¼]

NITRO GIRLS! This time was used for Gene to shill a bunch of Nitro Party stuff.

The Faces of Fear vs. Mortis and Wrath w/ James Vandenberg

I’m so glad this was on Nitro and not the Clash. Barbarian and Wrath clubbed each other to start. After Barbarian chased Vandenberg outside, he got hit with a diving clothesline from Wrath. The Faces of Fear nailed Wrath with stereo headbutts, but Mortis interrupted the pin. He got planted with a huge sitout powerbomb for his troubles. Wrath busted out a cross body to get free for the hot tag to Mortis. Mortis hit a modified Rocker Dropper with help from Wrath. While Wrath and Barbarian brawled, Meng caught a leaping Mortis with the Tongan Death Grip for the win at 4:47. That was short, but sweet. Just four dudes going at it. [**½]

Meng and Wrath brawled as the pyro for HOUR TWO went off. Bobby Heenan replaced Zbyszko.

Mean “Woo” Gene introduced the Four Horsemen, though there’s currently only three of them. Gene mentioned Arn Anderson returning, but he wasn’t there. Ric got right down to business, calling out Curt Hennig. Curt obliged, but continued to decline joining the group. Ric brought the big guns tonight, introducing the returning Arn Anderson. Massive pop for the Enforcer. Arn went into an incredible promo. He talked about his recent injury and how he attempted a comeback. While at the gym, he got a harsh reality check when someone slapped him on the back and it sent a jolt through him, causing him to drop his water. He knew it was over and would rather walk away than be anything but the Enforcer. He had one challenge left to issue and it was to Hennig to take his spot in the Horsemen. Not just any spot, but his spot. Curt finally agreed, saying it would be an honor and privilege. A tremendous angle, with a great promo from Arn and real emotion from everyone. Ric had tears in his eyes by the end.

Non-Title Match: WCW United States Champion Steve McMichael vs. Eddie Guerrero

Eddie didn’t care about the emotional segment. He came out as aggressively as possible. Eddie did a rope walk spot into a rana where he nearly landed on his head. That got two and the fans began to chant “Mongo.” Eddie got caught with a stun gun, leading to a flurry of Mongo offense. Mongo then caught a moonsault into a Tombstone to win at 3:08. Eat your heart out HBK/Taker finishing spot. Match was decent, highlighted by Eddie’s aggression. [*½]

Mean Gene returned to bring out Rey Mysterio Jr. and his bum knee. Story of his life. Rey was out to avoid surgery, but aggravated things at Road Wild. He was headed to see Dr. James Andrews to find out if surgery was necessary. Konnan interrupted with threats to break his other leg. Rey was saved by the arrival of the Giant. Konnan ran off, while Rey called Giant family. They hugged and headed to the back. The fans would’ve totally been behind Rey and Giant dethroning the Outsiders.

Eric Bischoff came back out and took over commentary. Schiavone stuck around, but Heenan and Tenay bounced.

Non-Title Match: WCW Cruiserweight Champion Chris Jericho vs. Yuji Nagata

“This Japanese kid is a little too beefy to be a cruiserweight.” – Eric Bischoff. Lots of “Eric sucks” chants and they didn’t even hear that line. Jericho held serve as they went to a commercial. Returning, Jericho hit the springboard dropkick and a dive to the outside. Nagata got in a belly to belly, before Jericho went into a finishing flurry. He used the Lionsault, double powerbomb and Liontamer to win at 4:32. Solid sprint, though a bit too one sided for my liking. [*¼]

Mean Gene brought out Harlem Heat for a promo. They introduced Jacqueline this time, even though she was with them last week. They talked about the Steiner Brothers being worthy number one contenders, but wanting them to step aside so they could handle the Outsiders. Stevie added that they didn’t go “North” or to Japan for a reputation. The Steiners interrupted to protest, followed by Vicious and Delicious. The argument led to a three team brawl before a break.

More Nitro Girls.

WCW Television Championship: Alex Wright [c] vs. Dean Malenko

They traded mat work, while commentary spent the match focusing on the upcoming War Games match at the PPV. Wright fought off a superplex and went for a diving move, but ate a boot. That always looks like shit. Dean got two on a small package, before getting hit with some suplexes. Dean went for the Texas Cloverleaf, but out came Jarrett and Guerrero to cause the DQ at 3:45. It was kind of just there until the finish. Jarrett and Eddie beat on Dean, capped by an Eddie Frog Splash. [*]

One final Nitro Girls appearance.

Lex Luger vs. Randy Savage w/ Elizabeth

Lots of generic brawling to start. Bischoff and Schiavone argued about Hogan/Sting. Schiavone contested that Hogan can’t call himself the best if he ducks a challenge like Sting. Savage worked over Luger outside for a bit. He continued to have control inside for most of the match. Bischoff called Luger a “one move wrestler.” Luger hit some inverted atomic drops and the death elbow. He called for the Torture Rack, which brought out Scott Hall. Luger knocked Savage into Hall, but Savage bounced off and hit him. DDP showed up and got in the ring. He checked on Luger, who didn’t look and just hoisted him up in the Rack as the show went off the air with 8:13 being shown. The match was a giant time filler until the angle at the end. [½*]



Reliving Nitro

Episode #103

September 1st, 1997 | Pensacola Civic Center in Pensacola, Florida

WCW World Heavyweight Champion: Hulk Hogan (3) 8/9/97

WCW United States Champion: Steve McMichael (1) since 8/21/97

WCW World Tag Team Champions: The Outsiders (3) since 2/24/97

WCW Television Champion: Alex Wright (1) since 8/21/97

WCW Cruiserweight Champion: Chris Jericho (2) since 8/16/97

This week opened with an Arn Anderson tribute video package. Awesome. The entire THREE HOUR EPISODE is dedicated to Arn.

For hour one, Tony Schiavone, Larry Zbyszko and Mike Tenay handled commentary duties. They ran a long recap of Arn’s speech.

Chris Benoit and WCW United States Champion Steve McMichael vs. Eddie Guerrero and Jeff Jarrett w/ Debra

Ric Flair and Curt Hennig came out with their Horsemen buddies in a fitting start to an Arn tribute episode, though they returned backstage before the bell. The heels stalled at the start, with Jarrett doing all he could to avoid Mongo. That gave us Benoit/Eddie to open, which I’ll never complain about. Eddie continued to show a more aggressive side. Jarrett got the tag and ate a big chop from Benoit that brought the crowd to their feet. After a commercial, Benoit got worked over with quick tags from the heels. During the heat segment, Mongo got in a cheap shot on Jarrett that the crowd ate up. I popped for a Guerrero rana spot. Benoit nailed a superplex to set up the hot tag to Mongo. He did his thing, though he got stuck trying to figure out a move to do and awkwardly stood there at point. Mongo’s streak was ended when Jarrett clipped him. Eddie suplexed Benoit to the outside, while Jarrett put Mongo in the Figure Four. Eddie went up for a Frog Splash while Debra distracted the ref, only for Dean Malenko to show up and shove him off. Dean hit Jarrett with a splash and Mongo covered for the 1-2-3 at 7:22. That was a very fun opener. The hot crowd and tag formula were both executed well, while the finish made sense and protected everyone. Benoit/ Guerrero was a highlight. I would’ve liked a Benoit/Mongo run with the titles. It would’ve helped hide Mongo’s weaknesses as a singles guy and their dynamic was strong. [***¼]

Lex Luger sent Arn Anderson a happy retirement message, despite their past.

Scott Hall, Randy Savage and Elizabeth came out and hijacked the commentary booth. Zbyszko made Tony and Tenay stick around, while Hall cut a promo about them being the “working man’s champions.” He said normal people want to tell their boss to stick up, but can’t, so the nWo does it for them. Larry made a comment, so Savage threatened him and the trio left. Savage hyped the main event, saying he and Hall are undefeated together. They meet Luger and DDP.

Mortis w/ James Vandenberg and Wrath vs. Silver King

Zbyszko spent the entrances and early portions talking about wanting to stretch the nWo guys. Schiavone noted that Luger, DDP and Ric Flair have been confirmed as members of Team WCW at Fall Brawl. Oddly, while Mortis had things in hand, Wrath got on the apron to distract the referee. Mortis didn’t use the time to cheat or anything. He battered Silver King in mostly dominant fashion. He won via Flatliner at 3:31. Pretty much a squash. [NR]

Vandenberg called out the Faces of Fear for a fight. They obliged because it’s what they like. The teams brawled and the Faces of Fear sent them packing.

NITRO GIRLS! This might be the longest it took for them to ever appear on TV.

BASH AT THE BEACH 1994 ~ Arn Anderson’s turn on Dustin Rhodes was shown.

LAST WEEK ~ The Sting/Bischoff segment is shown in full.

Dean Malenko vs. Yuji Nagata

This has potential. Both men targeted the knee and spent a good amount of time on the mat. We got some solid exchanges, but it did feel kind of slow. Malenko hit a back suplex, while Nagata nailed an exploder. Jeff Jarrett (with his hands hilariously held high) and Debra came down to the ring. Debra distracted the ref while Dean hit a tiger driver. He broke off the Texas Cloverleaf to hit Jarrett, but got dropped on the top rope. Yuji covered and Jarrett held down Dean’s legs to end it at 4:51. Some of the back and forth was fine, though it felt rather slow for the most part. [*¾]

DDP was next to send best wishes to Arn Anderson.

HOUR NUMBER TWO! Bobby Heenan replaced Larry Zbyszko and the Nitro Girls danced some more.

La Parka w/ Sonny Oono vs. Ultimo Dragon

Oono carried a framed photo of himself putting Ultimo Dragon in the Dragon Sleeper. Fantastic. Dragon’s gear was great here. The guys flew around early on and Oono got involved with a kick. Dragon wanted to suplex him, but Parka interrupted with a baseball slide and then a plancha. La Parka’s been watching too much Alex Wright, as he stopped to dance a bit. He got two on a belly to belly. Parka cut off a Dragon rally with a powerslam for another near fall. Parka got a chair to try to cut Dragon off again. It backfired as he missed and had it dropkicked into his face, giving Ultimo the win at 6:38. This had several cool spots and some solid action. It also saw Dragon get a measure of revenge, which was needed. [**¾]



Post-match, Dragon locked Oono in the Dragon Sleeper, but was run off by La Parka and his chair.

Buff Bagwell w/ Vincent vs. Glacier

Two completely different characters. Buff was his usual cocky self, mocking Glacier’s martial arts poses. That’s honestly most of the early goings. Glacier finally got in a big kick that knocked Buff into taking him seriously. Vincent tripped Glacier to give Buff the upper hand. Glacier’s comeback saw him whiff on a cross body and catch Buff in the knee. Glacier kicked Buff and Vincent down, but Vincent got back up and held Buff on a superplex spot. Glacier fell to the mat on his own and Buff hit the Blockbuster to a surprisingly big pop. That gave Glacier his first loss at 6:24. This shouldn’t have gone as long as it did. A lot of it was boring. [¾*]

Larry Zbyszko sent a strange retirement message to Arn, seemingly making a joke about him being wrestling history.

VIDEO PACKAGE ~ Roddy Piper’s year in WCW was highlighted.

Lizmark Jr. vs. Villano IV w/ Villano V

Did Heenan not replace Zbyszko? Larry’s on commentary again. He was in the last match, too. I don’t care enough to go back and check. The fans didn’t care about this, as it was two nondescript luchadores on a show that featured a few of these matches already. The fans woke up because Raven walked through the stands. The guys made a mess of a rana spot and then basically kicked each other in the feet. After the Villano brothers pulled twin magic, Lizmark pinned Villano V with a quebrada at 4:11. Nobody cared and the action sucked. [DUD]

Larry Zbyszko: Enough luchadores, I want to hear what Hogan has to say to JJ Dillon.

Mean Gene, who hasn’t been getting in his usual workload today, brought out Lex Luger. Luger wore an absurd outside of a cut off flannel shirt and shorts. He understood what happened to DDP at the Clash, because he did the same last week. He wanted to bury the hatchet, but DDP didn’t come out.

WORLDWIDE 1993 ~ Arn Anderson turning on Bobby Eaton was shown.

NITRO GIRLS! In bigger news, for the first time in 1997, Disco Inferno appeared and danced with them. HE STOLE ALEX WRIGHT’S GIMMICK! The girls walked off and Alex Wright came out for his match. He stopped to dance, leading Disco to respond with his own signature dance. What a moment.

WCW Television Championship: Alex Wright [c] vs. Hugh Morrus

Hugh Morrus? Disco Inferno? A Roddy Piper vignette? Is Nitro bringing everyone back to TV tonight? They were out to show how overmatched Wright was in terms of strength. Morrus overwhelmed him from the start. The crowd was behind the laughing man because, America. Wright took out his leg and cut the bigger man down to size. Morrus made his comeback but then Disco came back out. For some reason, he tried to cost Morrus the match, but got brought in the hard way and thrown back out. No DQ was called. Wright hit a spinning heel kick and covered with his feet on the ropes to retain in 5:52. About as solid as you could expect. Wright worked a smart match, though the finish was strange. [*½]

Raven sat in the front row.

Bobby Heenan sent a message to Arn Anderson, saying he couldn’t list all he did for the sport in this short time. He wished he had more time and so do the people.

The Nitro Girls hung out by commentary while they plugged the Nitro Party concept.

VIGNETTE ~ Sting’s theme song played over a video of him. The little kid talking was kept intact. This. Is. Sting.

Damien vs. Stevie Richards

During Damien’s entrance, Raven hopped the guardrail and planted him with an Evenflow outside. Stevie was unaware of this. He turned to start the match and saw Damien was knocked out. He hilariously began performing CPR, complete with mouth to mouth. Raven got on the apron and slapped Stevie. Instead of that being a DQ, Stevie covered Damien and won at 0:50. [NR]

Dean Malenko got to speak on Arn and literally wished him the best in his future endeavors.

HOUR THREE! At some point earlier, Heenan returned to commentary. The Nitro Girls danced some more.

The trend of bringing people back continued as Mean Gene introduced Big Bubba. He spoke about all the weird uniforms he used to wear and said to call him Ray Traylor from now on, because he’s just a man like the rest of us. While he was injured, he found that the nWo was crap because nobody was by his side. Eric Bischoff sent him a letter saying his services were no longer needed. He hung a photo of Bischoff on his wall and used it as motivation to get back to the ring. He promised to rip Bischoff’s head off. Passionate promo, but a bit overdone with the, “I HAD TO LEARN HOW TO CRAWL” stuff.

Prince Iaukea vs. Ray Traylor

Knowing he was going to squash this geek, Traylor looked more motivated than I’ve seen him on Nitro. Iaukea got in a few shots, but this was a total squash. Traylor won with the Bossman Slam that he’d later rechristen “Traylor Trash,” at 3:16. [NR]

JJ Dillon called Arn Anderson an icon and put over his time with the original Horsemen.

Mean Gene got set to bring out the Four Horsemen, but instead got Syxx dressed as Ric Flair and Konnan dressed as Steve McMichael. Konnan as Mongo looked hilarious. An upset Gene walked off. Syxx Flair called out Curt Hennig, portrayed by Buff with a blonde ponytail. He was asked if he was joining the Horsemen, so Buff Hennig said he wouldn’t give an answer, while Syxx did a lot of WOOS. That led to the arrival of Kevin Nash as Arn, complete with neck brace, cooler, and fake gut. His promo ran down Arn, calling himself average at everything and parlaying it into a wrestling career. Syxx spent the entire time weeping. He mentioned Arn’s drinking problems before going into the infamous “spot” promo. I’m not just giving you any spot. Not dog spot. Not liver spot, but MY SPOT. Something like that. Buff Hennig said he didn’t like anyone in the Horsemen, but agreed. It was controversial, but a great segment to draw heat on the popular nWo. Schiavone claimed security was busy holding the real Horsemen back and that this segment wouldn’t be aired again going forward.

NITRO 6/17/96 ~ Arn’s promo on standing by the Horsemen over the Dungeon of Doom was shown.

We’re supposed to get Chris Jericho (with Break the Walls Down theme) against Chavo Guerrero Jr. Eddie Guerrero came out and called for the title match instead. He and Chavo bickered, while Scotty Riggs came out. Why? He wanted the title shot. With Riggs out, all the scrubs felt they had a claim. Iaukea, Damien, Billy Kidman and others also hit the ring to trigger a brawl involving everyone. Alex Wright and Ultimo Dragon got involved, while Chavo hit a plancha onto Kidman. Dragon and Wright argued outside, prompting Dragon to slap the Dragon Sleeper on him. It kind of got battle royal treatment, with the ring emptying and guys doing dives outside. Jericho and Eddie were left alone, with Eddie taking him out via shot with the Cruiserweight Title. He laid it on Jericho’s face and delivered a Frog Splash onto it. Eddie has a title shot at Fall Brawl, which makes you wonder why he started this in the first place.

The Giant congratulated Arn Anderson on his career and retirement.

Time for “Hollywood” Hogan and Eric Bischoff. Hogan said he wanted a piece of Sting, even starting his own “I want Sting” chant to combat a “We want Sting’ chant from the crowd. He said he was bored, called Sting a jabroni and claimed he’d put the title on the line. Sting didn’t show up, so they brought out JJ Dillon, who must be in a foul mood after the Horsemen segment. It was all a ploy for Hogan to knock Dillon out and hit him with the Leg Drop. Bischoff popped hard for that. They spray painted his back and celebrated, with no response from Sting.

Diamond Dallas Page and Lex Luger vs. Randy Savage and WCW World Tag Team Champion Scott Hall w/ Elizabeth

Luger and DDP came out separately to add to the drama. DDP did very well early on, taking out both opponents. Things turned around during a commercial break, as DDP took the heat and Luger had yet to get a tag. Hall and Savage had fun taunting the faces. Commentary seemed to imply that DDP was purposely not trying to tag Luger, which was unfair as DDP was just taking a beating. Luger finally got the hot tag and you know what it was time for. SCREAMING CLOTHESLINES! Loaded forearm and inverted atomic drops followed. You could see the next spot coming, as DDP awkwardly got behind Hall, setting up Luger to miss a forearm shot and accidentally catch DDP. Luger put the Torture Rack on Savage, as Hall covered DDP to win, even though DDP wasn’t the legal man, at 8:02. The match was solid enough, with a decent tag formula and hot crowd. The finish was butt. [**¼]

The nWo left celebrating another success tonight, while Luger and DDP had an awkward staredown to close things out.

Nitro 8/25 MVP: Arn Anderson

Nitro 8/25 LVP: Lee Marshall

Nitro 9/1 MVP: Eddie Guerrero

Nitro 9/1 LVP: Lizmark Jr.



8/25 Rating: 5.0

9/1 Rating: 4.8

