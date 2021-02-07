wrestling / News
Rematch Set For This Week’s Raw
WWE has a big rematch set for this week’s episode of Raw. The company announced on Sunday that Drew McIntyre will face Randy Orton in a rematch of their lengthy rivalry from last year. The announcement reads:
Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton set for Monday Night showdown
The Viper’s past transgressions have been catching up to him in recent weeks, and the WWE Champion comes knocking again Monday night.
Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton are set to reignite their rivalry with a rematch on Raw. The Legend Killer looked to end his back-and-forth with long-time foe Edge last week, but a demonic Alexa Bliss haunted Orton and helped set The Rated-R Superstar up for the win.
The King of Claymore Country has mounting issues of his own with Edge’s open WrestleMania challenge looming over the title picture, and a crushing Brogue Kick from his old friend Sheamus cutting off a trusted ally.
What chaos will await McIntyre and Orton when they clash once again in non-title action?
Don’t miss the hard-hitting match and much more Monday night at 8/7 C on USA Network.
More Trending Stories
- Damian Priest Shares His Thoughts On Rumored Wrestlemania Match (Possible Spoilers)
- Edge Didn’t Want To Recreate Royal Rumble Return This Year
- Former NFL Quarterback Doug Flutie Wins WWE 24/7 Championship, R-Truth Wins It Back
- Jim Ross On The Nation Of Domination, Ron Simmons’ Chemistry With The Rock, Simmons Shooting On Ahmed Johnson