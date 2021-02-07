Rematch Set For This Week’s Raw

WWE has a big rematch set for this week’s episode of Raw. The company announced on Sunday that Drew McIntyre will face Randy Orton in a rematch of their lengthy rivalry from last year. The announcement reads:

Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton set for Monday Night showdown

The Viper’s past transgressions have been catching up to him in recent weeks, and the WWE Champion comes knocking again Monday night.

Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton are set to reignite their rivalry with a rematch on Raw. The Legend Killer looked to end his back-and-forth with long-time foe Edge last week, but a demonic Alexa Bliss haunted Orton and helped set The Rated-R Superstar up for the win.

The King of Claymore Country has mounting issues of his own with Edge’s open WrestleMania challenge looming over the title picture, and a crushing Brogue Kick from his old friend Sheamus cutting off a trusted ally.

What chaos will await McIntyre and Orton when they clash once again in non-title action?

Don’t miss the hard-hitting match and much more Monday night at 8/7 C on USA Network.