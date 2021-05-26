Reminder: AEW Dynamite Airs On Friday This Week, Not Tonight

As a reminder, this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite has been pre-empted by coverage of the NBA Playoffs and will air Friday at 10 PM ET. Next week’s episode was also pre-empted and will air on June 4. Here’s the current lineup:

* AEW TNT Championship: Miro (c) vs. Dante Martin

* Joey Janela vs. Hangman Page

* The Dark Order’s Evil Uno & Stu Grayson vs. Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky

* Darby Allin vs. Cezar Bononi

* Open Challenge: Jade Cargill vs. TBD

* Cody Rhodes & Anthony Ogogo Double or Nothing weigh-in

* Hikaru Shida celebrates one year as AEW World Women’s Champion

* Orange Cassidy responds to Kenny Omega’s offer