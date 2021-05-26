wrestling / News

Reminder: AEW Dynamite Airs On Friday This Week, Not Tonight

May 26, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite 5-28-21

As a reminder, this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite has been pre-empted by coverage of the NBA Playoffs and will air Friday at 10 PM ET. Next week’s episode was also pre-empted and will air on June 4. Here’s the current lineup:

* AEW TNT Championship: Miro (c) vs. Dante Martin
* Joey Janela vs. Hangman Page
* The Dark Order’s Evil Uno & Stu Grayson vs. Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky
* Darby Allin vs. Cezar Bononi
* Open Challenge: Jade Cargill vs. TBD
* Cody Rhodes & Anthony Ogogo Double or Nothing weigh-in
* Hikaru Shida celebrates one year as AEW World Women’s Champion
* Orange Cassidy responds to Kenny Omega’s offer

