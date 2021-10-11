AEW News: Reminder on AEW Dynamite Rescheduling For Next Two Weeks, Tony Khan Profiled In Forbes Video

– As a friendly reminder, AEW Dynamite will be taking place during the weekend for the next couple of weeks. The company is airing this week and next week’s episodes of Dynamite on Saturday, October 17th and the 23rd, due to the NHL season kicking off with coverage on TNT. The schedule for the next couple of weeks will be as follows:

* Friday, October 15th: AEW Rampage (Miami, Florida)

* Saturday, October 16th: AEW Dynamite (Miami, Florida)

* Friday, October 22nd: AEW Rampage (Orlando, Florida)

* Friday, October 23rd: AEW Dynamite (Orlando, Florida)

The company will return to their regular schedule of Wednesdays and Fridays starting Wednesday the 27th.

– Forbes has released a new video which profiles Tony Khan. You can see the video below, described as follows: