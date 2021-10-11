wrestling / News
AEW News: Reminder on AEW Dynamite Rescheduling For Next Two Weeks, Tony Khan Profiled In Forbes Video
– As a friendly reminder, AEW Dynamite will be taking place during the weekend for the next couple of weeks. The company is airing this week and next week’s episodes of Dynamite on Saturday, October 17th and the 23rd, due to the NHL season kicking off with coverage on TNT. The schedule for the next couple of weeks will be as follows:
* Friday, October 15th: AEW Rampage (Miami, Florida)
* Saturday, October 16th: AEW Dynamite (Miami, Florida)
* Friday, October 22nd: AEW Rampage (Orlando, Florida)
* Friday, October 23rd: AEW Dynamite (Orlando, Florida)
The company will return to their regular schedule of Wednesdays and Fridays starting Wednesday the 27th.
– Forbes has released a new video which profiles Tony Khan. You can see the video below, described as follows:
“With AEW, 38-year-old CEO Tony Khan has built the first real threat to Vince McMahon’s WWE in more than two decades. Inside the billionaire vs. billionaire smackdown.”
“Khan started AEW with a major investment from his father, billionaire Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan, that was reported to be up to $100 million. Its first three months on TNT were successful enough to secure a four-year, $175 million deal with WarnerMedia to air Wednesday night Dynamite, a title he picked a quarter-century ago when he sketched out episodes in his junior high notebook. The two-hour program has shaken pro wrestling’s power structure by going head-to-head with—and beating—McMahon’s WWE,”
“The pro wrestling business, of course, was built on such mock machismo, but Khan has shied away from actively trash talking the competition since launching AEW in 2019. Perhaps because of his babyface personality, his tone in the video came across as more tongue in cheek than piledriver. And Khan would be wise not to gloat too early. After two years of modest growth, AEW is still experiencing early growing pains while trying to avoid the grim fate of everyone else who has dared to challenge Vince McMahon’s WWE over the past four decades—but he has already made a big impact on professional wrestling.”