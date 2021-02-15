wrestling / News
Reminder: AEW Women’s Eliminator Tournament Matches From Japan Airs Tonight on Youtube
February 15, 2021 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present the Japanese side of the bracket of their AEW Women’s Title Eliminator tournament in a Youtube special tonight at 7 PM ET. The lineup includes:
* Yuka Sakazaki vs. Mei Suruga
* Veny vs. Emi Sakura
* Maki Itoh vs.. Ryo Mizunami
* Aja Kong vs. Rin Kadokura
The winner of the bracket will go onto meet the winner of the US bracket.
