Reminder: AEW Women’s Eliminator Tournament Matches From Japan Airs Tonight on Youtube

All Elite Wrestling will present the Japanese side of the bracket of their AEW Women’s Title Eliminator tournament in a Youtube special tonight at 7 PM ET. The lineup includes:

* Yuka Sakazaki vs. Mei Suruga

* Veny vs. Emi Sakura

* Maki Itoh vs.. Ryo Mizunami

* Aja Kong vs. Rin Kadokura

The winner of the bracket will go onto meet the winner of the US bracket.