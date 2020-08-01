Programming Reminder for Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson’s Talk N’ Shop A-Mania on FITE TV

– As previously noted, The Good Brothers’ (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) pay-per-view event, Talk N’ Shop A Mania will debut later tonight on FITE TV at 9:00 pm EST. The show is priced at $14.99. Here’s a full description and lineup for tonight’s event:

Talk ‘N Shop A Mania Premieres Globally on FITE

The next evolution of Talk N’ Shop is here. Rocky, Doc Gallows, and Karla are here to bring you the #WorstPPVEver. Witness “Wrestling’s Greatest Parody Event”, TalkN’Shop A-Mania. Some will call it the #WorstPPVEver, but we call it the best #WorstPPVEver. All of your favorite raunchy characters have graduated from your headsets, to your big screens! Join Sex Ferguson, Chadd 2 Badd, Rocky Romero, and some of the biggest stars in professional wrestling for a wild, booze-soaked wrestling event.

Talk N’ Shop A Mania has everything you need, including a Boneryard match. From the diabolical minds of The Hoots, you’re in for something special… straight out of Gallows’ backyard.

Talk N’Shop A Mania premieres on August 1 2020, at 6:00PM PST. You can purchase it for $14.99 on FITE TV. Don’t be a nerd, buy the pay-per-view LIVE.