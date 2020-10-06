Reminder for Tonight’s AEW Dark, 11 Matches Set

– As previously reported, AEW Dark returns with a new episode later tonight. The episode will stream on AEW’s official YouTube channel starting at 7:00 pm EST. Tonight’s AEW Dark show will feature 11 matchups. Here’s the current lineup:

* Will Hobbs vs. Ryzin

* Sean Dean vs. Angelico with Jack Evans

* John “4” Silver with Dark Order vs. QT Marshall with Dustin Rhodes

* M’Badu vs. Eddie Kingston

* Matt Sydal vs. Michael Nakazawa

* Brandi Rhodes with Dustin Rhodes vs. Kenzie Paige

* Lucha Brothers with Eddie Kingston vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela

* Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Cezar Bononi and David Ali

* Skyler Moore vs. Big Swole

* Jurassic Express with Marko Stunt vs. Ray Rosas and Eric Watts

* Anthony Bowens and Lee Johnson vs. Chaos Project