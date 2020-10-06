wrestling / News

Reminder for Tonight’s AEW Dark, 11 Matches Set

October 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dark Matt Sydal vs. Michael Nakazawa

As previously reported, AEW Dark returns with a new episode later tonight. The episode will stream on AEW’s official YouTube channel starting at 7:00 pm EST. Tonight’s AEW Dark show will feature 11 matchups. Here’s the current lineup:

* Will Hobbs vs. Ryzin
* Sean Dean vs. Angelico with Jack Evans
* John “4” Silver with Dark Order vs. QT Marshall with Dustin Rhodes
* M’Badu vs. Eddie Kingston
* Matt Sydal vs. Michael Nakazawa
* Brandi Rhodes with Dustin Rhodes vs. Kenzie Paige
* Lucha Brothers with Eddie Kingston vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela
* Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Cezar Bononi and David Ali
* Skyler Moore vs. Big Swole
* Jurassic Express with Marko Stunt vs. Ray Rosas and Eric Watts
* Anthony Bowens and Lee Johnson vs. Chaos Project

