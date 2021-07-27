wrestling / News
Reminder for Tonight’s AEW Dark: Five Matches Set
– As noted, AEW announced five matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark. The new episode debuts tonight on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm ET. Here’s the lineup for tonight:
* Diamante vs. Big Swole
* Varsity Blonds & Dante Martin vs. Ryan Nemeth & The Acclaimed
* Alejandra Lion vs. Red Velvet
* Killa Kate vs. Abadon
* Zach Mason & Warren Johnson vs. Evil Uno & Stu Grayson
