Reminder for Tonight’s AEW Dark: Five Matches Set

July 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dark

As noted, AEW announced five matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark. The new episode debuts tonight on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm ET. Here’s the lineup for tonight:

* Diamante vs. Big Swole
* Varsity Blonds & Dante Martin vs. Ryan Nemeth & The Acclaimed
* Alejandra Lion vs. Red Velvet
* Killa Kate vs. Abadon
* Zach Mason & Warren Johnson vs. Evil Uno & Stu Grayson

