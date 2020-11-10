wrestling / News

Reminder for Tonight’s UWN Primetime Live

November 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
UWN Primetime Live

– United Wrestling Network’s UWN Primetime Live returns with a new episode tonight on FITE TV. Here’s the lineup:

NWA World Tag Team Titles: Eli Drake & James Storm (c) vs. Aron Stevens & The Question Mark
UWN World Title Tournament Semifinal Match: Fred Rosser vs. Chris Dickinson
UWN World Title Tournament Semifinal Match: Shawn Daivari vs. Mike Bennett
* Lacey Ryan vs. Vipress
* 4 Minutes of Heat vs. Real Money Brothers

