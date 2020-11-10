wrestling / News
Reminder for Tonight’s UWN Primetime Live
– United Wrestling Network’s UWN Primetime Live returns with a new episode tonight on FITE TV. Here’s the lineup:
* NWA World Tag Team Titles: Eli Drake & James Storm (c) vs. Aron Stevens & The Question Mark
* UWN World Title Tournament Semifinal Match: Fred Rosser vs. Chris Dickinson
* UWN World Title Tournament Semifinal Match: Shawn Daivari vs. Mike Bennett
* Lacey Ryan vs. Vipress
* 4 Minutes of Heat vs. Real Money Brothers
𝐓𝐎𝐍𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓! Our third month of #PrimeTimeLive kicks off at 6 pm PT w/ the semis of the #UnitedWrestling World Championship Tournament, an @NWA World Tag-Team Championship match & more!
Save with the bundle (weeks 9-12) from @FiteTV for just $24.99 ➡️ https://t.co/DwOfQHBYlx pic.twitter.com/0X7bXrJEGo
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) November 10, 2020
