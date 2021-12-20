wrestling / News

Reminder For Tonight’s WWE Monday Night RAW Lineup

December 20, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE RAW

WWE will present a new episode of WWE RAW tonight, which includes five matches announced so far, as well as several segments.

* Championship Contender Match: Damian Priest vs. Dolph Ziggler
* Doudrop vs. Bianca Belair
* Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega
* Austin Theory vs. Finn Balor
* AJ Styles & Omos vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio
* Miz TV featuring AJ Styles & Omos
* The Cutting Edge featuring Maryse
* Bobby Lashley talks about WWE title match at Day 1

