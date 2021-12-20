Reminder For Tonight’s WWE Monday Night RAW Lineup

WWE will present a new episode of WWE RAW tonight, which includes five matches announced so far, as well as several segments.

* Championship Contender Match: Damian Priest vs. Dolph Ziggler

* Doudrop vs. Bianca Belair

* Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega

* Austin Theory vs. Finn Balor

* AJ Styles & Omos vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio

* Miz TV featuring AJ Styles & Omos

* The Cutting Edge featuring Maryse

* Bobby Lashley talks about WWE title match at Day 1