wrestling / News
Reminder For Tonight’s WWE Monday Night RAW Lineup
December 20, 2021 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of WWE RAW tonight, which includes five matches announced so far, as well as several segments.
* Championship Contender Match: Damian Priest vs. Dolph Ziggler
* Doudrop vs. Bianca Belair
* Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega
* Austin Theory vs. Finn Balor
* AJ Styles & Omos vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio
* Miz TV featuring AJ Styles & Omos
* The Cutting Edge featuring Maryse
* Bobby Lashley talks about WWE title match at Day 1
More Trending Stories
- Buff Bagwell on Joining the nWo, Turning Down Offer to be Inducted as Part of Group in WWE HOF
- JBL on How Vince McMahon Once Threatened to Beat Michael Cole Up on Commentary and Fire Him
- Bret Hart on Why Canada’s Walk of Fame Means More to Him Than the WWE Hall of Fame
- Buff Bagwell On Why He Thinks Steve Austin Got Fired From WCW