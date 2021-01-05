Reminder on Tonight’s AEW Dark: 16 Matches Official

– As previously reported, AEW Dark is back with a new episode tonight. The stream will being at 7:00 pm EST on the official AEW YouTube channel. Tonight’s show will feature a loaded card with 16 matches set. Here’s the AEW Dark lineup for tonight:

* Frankie Kazarian (with Christopher Daniels) & Griff Garrison (with Brian Pillman Jr.) vs. Angelico (w/Jack Evans) & Darius Martin (w/Dante Martin)

* The Dark Order’s Alan “5” Angels vs. Serpentico (with Luther)

* The Gunn Club vs. Mike Verna & Bear Country

* Baron Black vs. Matt Sydal

* Angel Fashion vs. Peter Avalon

* Rey Fenix (with Penta El Zero Miedo) vs. Aaron Solow

* Fuego Del Sol vs. Danny Limelight

* Ivelisse & Diamante vs. KiLynn King & Tesha Price

* Lee Johnson & Shawn Dean vs. The Acclaimed

* Jungle Boy (with Jurassic Express) vs. Nick Comoroto

* Nyla Rose (with Vickie Guerrero) vs. Alex Garcia

* Sammy Guevara vs. Michael Nakazawa

* Scorpio Sky vs. Ariel Levy

* Louie Valle vs. Brandon Cutler

* Vipress vs. Shanna

* Ashley Vox vs. Thunder Rosa