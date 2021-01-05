wrestling / News
Reminder on Tonight’s AEW Dark: 16 Matches Official
– As previously reported, AEW Dark is back with a new episode tonight. The stream will being at 7:00 pm EST on the official AEW YouTube channel. Tonight’s show will feature a loaded card with 16 matches set. Here’s the AEW Dark lineup for tonight:
* Frankie Kazarian (with Christopher Daniels) & Griff Garrison (with Brian Pillman Jr.) vs. Angelico (w/Jack Evans) & Darius Martin (w/Dante Martin)
* The Dark Order’s Alan “5” Angels vs. Serpentico (with Luther)
* The Gunn Club vs. Mike Verna & Bear Country
* Baron Black vs. Matt Sydal
* Angel Fashion vs. Peter Avalon
* Rey Fenix (with Penta El Zero Miedo) vs. Aaron Solow
* Fuego Del Sol vs. Danny Limelight
* Ivelisse & Diamante vs. KiLynn King & Tesha Price
* Lee Johnson & Shawn Dean vs. The Acclaimed
* Jungle Boy (with Jurassic Express) vs. Nick Comoroto
* Nyla Rose (with Vickie Guerrero) vs. Alex Garcia
* Sammy Guevara vs. Michael Nakazawa
* Scorpio Sky vs. Ariel Levy
* Louie Valle vs. Brandon Cutler
* Vipress vs. Shanna
* Ashley Vox vs. Thunder Rosa
