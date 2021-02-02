wrestling / News

Reminder on Tonight’s AEW Dark: 13 Matches Set

February 2, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dark Thunder Rosa in Action

As previously reported, AEW returns with a new episode of AEW Dark tonight. The new episode will debut tonight on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Tonight’s show features a 13-match lineup, along with Britt Baker Presents The Waiting Room with Ricky Starks of Team Taz. Here’s the full card for tonight’s AEW Dark:

* Britt Baker Presents The Waiting Room with Ricky Starks
* Tay Conti with Anna Jay & Dark Order vs. Tesha Price
* Thunder Rosa vs. Dani Jordyn
* KC Navarro vs. Rey Fenix
* Ivelisse & Diamante vs. Vertvixen & Jazmin Allure
* Leyla Hirsch vs. Katalina Perez
* Gunn Club with Austin Gunn vs. John Skyler & Ray Jaz
* Alex Gracia vs. Red Velvet
* Fuego Del Sol & Vary Morales vs. Santana & Ortiz
* Chaos Project vs. SCU
* The Acclaimed vs. Ryzin & Danny Limelight
* Dark Order’s 10 with The Dark Order vs. Jake St. Patrick
* Bear Country, Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela vs. Shawn Dean, Baron Black, Aaron Solow & Mike Verna
* M’Badu, Terrence & Terrell Hughes vs. Dustin Rhodes, QT Marshall & Nick Comoroto

