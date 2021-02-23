wrestling / News

Reminder on Tonight’s AEW Dark: 16 Matches Set

February 23, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dark Brooke Havok Leyla Hirsch

As previously reported, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight with an all-new episode of AEW Dark. Tonight’s show will feature a 16-match lineup. It will air at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. You can see the full AEW Dark lineup below:

* Varsity Blonds vs. Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo
* Aaron Solow vs. Ryan Nemeth
* Ryzin & Baron Black vs. Pretty Peter Avalon & Cezar Bononi
* Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds & John Silver vs. Louie Valle & Chris Peaks
* Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford) vs. Fuego Del Sol
* KiLynn King vs. Tesha Price
* Lee Johnson (w/Arn Anderson) vs. Serpentico (w/Luther)
* Jurassic Express vs. Angel Fashion & VSK
* Ivelisse & Diamante vs. Miranda Alize & Renee Michelle
* Leyla Hirsch vs Brooke Havok (w/Cody Rhodes)
* JJ Garrett vs. QT Marshall (w/Nick Comoroto)
* Eddie Kingston vs. JD Drake
* Max Caster (w/Anthony Bowens) vs. Marko Stunt
* Tony Vega & Steven Stetson vs. Top Flight
* Brian Cage (w/Hook) vs. John Skyler
* Bear Country, Sonny Kiss, & Joey Janela vs. M’Badu, Levy Shapiro, Daniel Joseph, & Aaron Frye

