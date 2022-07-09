wrestling / News

Reminder on Tonight’s NJPW Strong and This Weekend’s UWN Championship Wrestling Shows

July 9, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NJPW Strong Image Credit: NJPW

– As noted, here is a reminder on the scheduled lineup for tonight’s edition of NJPW Strong on FITE on New Japan World:

STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship Tournament Round 1: West Coast Wrecking Crew vs. TMDK
* Taylor Rust vs. JONAH
STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship Tournament Round 1: Christopher Daniels & Yuya Uemura vs The Factory

– Also, here is this weekend’s UWN Championship Wrestling TV lineup:

* United World TV Champion Papo Esco vs. Guy Tweakicetti
* Golden Opportunity Qualifying match: Willie Mack vs. Richard Holliday
* Golden Opportunity Qualifying match: Shane Haste vs. Fidel Bravo
* Ray Rosas vs. El Primohenio
* The Institution vs. Michael Hopkins and Miggy Rose

NJPW Strong, UWN, Jeffrey Harris

