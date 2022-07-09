wrestling / News
Reminder on Tonight’s NJPW Strong and This Weekend’s UWN Championship Wrestling Shows
July 9, 2022
– As noted, here is a reminder on the scheduled lineup for tonight’s edition of NJPW Strong on FITE on New Japan World:
* STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship Tournament Round 1: West Coast Wrecking Crew vs. TMDK
* Taylor Rust vs. JONAH
* STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship Tournament Round 1: Christopher Daniels & Yuya Uemura vs The Factory
– Also, here is this weekend’s UWN Championship Wrestling TV lineup:
* United World TV Champion Papo Esco vs. Guy Tweakicetti
* Golden Opportunity Qualifying match: Willie Mack vs. Richard Holliday
* Golden Opportunity Qualifying match: Shane Haste vs. Fidel Bravo
* Ray Rosas vs. El Primohenio
* The Institution vs. Michael Hopkins and Miggy Rose
