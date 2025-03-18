Rene Dupree Says There Were Plans For WWE To Make ECW Tag Team Titles

Rene Dupree recently revealed that there were plans in WWE for ECW Tag Team Titles that would have gone to him and Sylvain Grenier. The WWE-owned run of ECW contained only the ECW World Title, but Dupree noted on his Cafe De Rene podcast in conversation with Harry Smith Jr. that there was a plan for ECW Tag Team Championships that would have gone to La Resistance. You can see the highlights below, per Fightful):

Dupree on the plans for the titles: “Yeah, just debuted on ECW the night before. The plan was, this is a shoot, because I heard from Pat [Patterson], that they were gonna make ECW tag titles and give it to us. But I had started developing a substance abuse problem, and my lower back was hurting, so I decided to take a couple muscle relaxers. I took a couple more, a couple more, a couple more, and then me and Sly [Sylvain Grenier] were facing you and Kofi Kingston. Sly had gotten me these brand-new pair of tights because Vince didn’t like the loose tights because I would flop around the midsection area. So Sly gets these extra small pair of tights that don’t fit, but I was also not in the frame of mind. So we have the match, I’ve never seen the match back, and I don’t want to see it back because that was like a rock bottom for me. I was having the match, I’m like celebrating, and my scrotum is sticking out of my fucking tights. Sorry again, Harry.”

Smith on what happened in that match: “No, it’s okay. I remember, we did the match, and then Kofi and I got to the back first, and you guys came second, and Danny Davis, I could hear him screaming on the headset, but he was screaming at the camera guy to get off the zoom shot of you. He’s like, ‘You stupid motherf’er, get the camera off Rene.’ I come back selling, I kind of don’t know what happened, and everyone’s looking around, and I sit down; and right away, you gotta go up to Al and be like, ‘How was it?’ Then he was talking to Danny about something, I was like, okay. Then someone brought it up to me a few minutes later. I’m like, what? Then you guys came through the back, and then I think I remember Al was saying something about you guys didn’t get heat because you did the finish but you didn’t do it behind the ref’s back or something like that. Then you’re like, ‘If L.O.D. does their finish when they’re heels, do they do it behind the referee’s back?’ Then Sly’s like, ‘Yeah, but Rene, it’s more heat, it’s more heat. Thanks, Harry.’ I said, okay.”