Renee Michelle Added To Impact Wrestling Knockouts Knockdown Tournament

September 29, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Renee Michelle Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced that Renee Michelle is the third entrant for the Knockouts Knockdown tournament. The tournament will happen at the event of the same name on October 9. Michelle joins Mercedes Martinez and Lady Frost. She previously appeared in the Knockouts Tag Team title tourmament, teaming with Killer Kelly in a first-round loss to Jordynne Grace and Jazz.

