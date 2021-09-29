wrestling / News
Renee Michelle Added To Impact Wrestling Knockouts Knockdown Tournament
September 29, 2021 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced that Renee Michelle is the third entrant for the Knockouts Knockdown tournament. The tournament will happen at the event of the same name on October 9. Michelle joins Mercedes Martinez and Lady Frost. She previously appeared in the Knockouts Tag Team title tourmament, teaming with Killer Kelly in a first-round loss to Jordynne Grace and Jazz.
.@1ReneeMichelle is the third entrant in the #KnockoutsKnockdown tournament!
Don't miss the MUST-SEE event on October 9th on @IMPACTPlusApp: https://t.co/5s5VXaBort pic.twitter.com/RHCoOTdMga
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 29, 2021
