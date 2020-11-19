wrestling / News
Renee Paquette Accidentally Texted Pregnancy Announcement To Bayley Before Jon Moxley
November 19, 2020 | Posted by
You would think Jon Moxley would have been the first person to find out Renee Paquette was pregnant, but that wasn’t the case. In a post on Twitter, Renee revealed that she accidentally texted the news to Bayley first.
Bayley wrote: “What’s cuter, the way the world found out tonight or the way I found out??”
Paquette added: “100% the way you found out. *i thought i was texting Jon a pregnancy update. I was in fact, texting @itsBayleyWWE”
What’s cuter, the way the world found out tonight or the way I found out??
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) November 19, 2020
100% the way you found out. *i thought i was texting Jon a pregnancy update. I was in fact, texting @itsBayleyWWE 😂😂* https://t.co/f8AJ4scPhV
— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) November 19, 2020
