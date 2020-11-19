Renee Paquette Accidentally Texted Pregnancy Announcement To Bayley Before Jon Moxley

You would think Jon Moxley would have been the first person to find out Renee Paquette was pregnant, but that wasn’t the case. In a post on Twitter, Renee revealed that she accidentally texted the news to Bayley first.

Bayley wrote: “What’s cuter, the way the world found out tonight or the way I found out??”

Paquette added: “100% the way you found out. *i thought i was texting Jon a pregnancy update. I was in fact, texting @itsBayleyWWE”

