Renee Paquette Accidentally Texted Pregnancy Announcement To Bayley Before Jon Moxley

November 19, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Renee Young

You would think Jon Moxley would have been the first person to find out Renee Paquette was pregnant, but that wasn’t the case. In a post on Twitter, Renee revealed that she accidentally texted the news to Bayley first.

Bayley wrote: “What’s cuter, the way the world found out tonight or the way I found out??

Paquette added: “100% the way you found out. *i thought i was texting Jon a pregnancy update. I was in fact, texting @itsBayleyWWE

