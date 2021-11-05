wrestling / News
Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley Officially Announce They’re Leaving Las Vegas
In a post on Instagram, Renee Paquette announced that she and Jon Moxley are moving from Las Vegas as they move to Moxley’s home state of Ohio. As previously noted, Mox has checked himself into an inpatient alcohol treatment program.
Renee wrote: “We’re leaving Las Vegas! Goodbye sweet Sin City. You’ve been great to me and my family for the past 6 years. We got married here. Had our baby here. Got our fur babies here. Made lifelong friends. Had feasts. Wrote books. Hosted parties. Scorched in the heat. But it’s time for us to pack up and move into the next chapter. Ohio, here we come! And special shout out to my dad @tex_msg for being an absolute warrior and helping me and baby Nora and the big dumb dogs get out the door. See you soon Buckeye State. Does this mean it’s okay for me to jump on the @bengals bandwagon?”
