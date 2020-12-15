wrestling / News
Renee Paquette and Maryse Compare Pregnancies on Oral Sessions (Video)
December 15, 2020 | Posted by
– Miz & Mrs. star Maryse is the guest on the latest Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette. The new episode is available here, and you can check out a new clip below. The two women dish on their pregnancies and a whole lot more.
It’s Maryse! The better half of WWE’s resident “A-list” couple joins Oral Sessions for some dish on awkward first dates, pregnancy cravings and how to succeed at the Diva Search without knowing English.
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Owens Reveals WWE Considered Having Vince McMahon Wrestle At WrestleMania 34
- Bruce Prichard On Pat Patterson Discovering The Rock, Patterson’s Reaction To Montreal Screwjob, His Influence On Rey Mysterio Push
- Bret Hart On Working With British Bulldogs, Why Vince McMahon Let Tag Team Wrestling Fell Off the Map
- Brandon Cutler Makes Fun of Jim Ross’ Criticism on Wrestling Spot, Dax Harwood Responds