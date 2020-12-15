wrestling / News

Renee Paquette and Maryse Compare Pregnancies on Oral Sessions (Video)

December 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Renee Young Renee Paquette

Miz & Mrs. star Maryse is the guest on the latest Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette. The new episode is available here, and you can check out a new clip below. The two women dish on their pregnancies and a whole lot more.

It’s Maryse! The better half of WWE’s resident “A-list” couple joins Oral Sessions for some dish on awkward first dates, pregnancy cravings and how to succeed at the Diva Search without knowing English.

Maryse, Renee Paquette, Jeffrey Harris

