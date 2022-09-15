wrestling / News
Renee Paquette and Tay Melo Exchange Verbal Blows After Sammy Guevara vs. Jon Moxley Match
– On last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley defeated Sammy Guevara to advance to the finals on the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions. Moxley will now face Bryan Danielson in the finals of the tournament to crown a new champion. After Moxley beat Guevara, his wife Renee Paquette directed a comment at Sammy Guevara’s wife, AEW wrestler Tay Melo.
Paquette wrote on Twitter, “Let your man fight his own battles, and keep your cheap shoes off my husband.” Tay Melo later responded to Paquette with a tweet of her own. She wrote, “Don’t pretend you are mad, we don’t need more cute babies backstage. But if you have a problem with it, you know where I’m at every Wednesday… waiting for you!”
You can view that exchange below:
Ummmmmm @taymelo …..let your man fight his own battles, and keep your cheap shoes off my husband.
— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) September 15, 2022
Don’t pretend you are mad, we don’t need more cute babies backstage.
But if you have a problem with it, you know where I’m at every Wednesday… waiting for you ! https://t.co/VagXUQDTra
— TAYNARA MELO GUEVARA (@taymelo) September 15, 2022
It didn’t age well… pic.twitter.com/TpLNkpLAhF
— TAYNARA MELO GUEVARA (@taymelo) September 15, 2022
