Renee Paquette Announces Her Own Podcast, Wrestlers React

Renee Paquette, the former Renee Young in WWE, has announced she has launched her own podcast ‘Oral Sessions’, with several wrestlers reacting in the comments of her Instagram post.

She wrote: “Woohoo!! A brand spanking new podcast coming your way!!! Oral Sessions! And no it’s not about [eggplant emoji], it’s about cool ass people having a great conversation. Unfiltered and unscripted!”

She added in a response to Chelsea Green that ‘nothing’ is off the table in regards to what they will talk about. In addition to Green, Lana, Natalya, Paige, Trish Stratus, Vickie Guerrero, Cathy Kelley and Heath Slater all congratulated her.

Paquette also noted that she wants to have Brie Bella on at some point.