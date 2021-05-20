Renee Paquette Announces Name Of Her and Jon Moxley’s Daughter

Renee Paquette revealed the name of her and Jon Moxley’s daughter on the latest episode of her Oral Sessions podcast. Paquette revealed on the show (per Wrestling Inc) that their daughter will be named Nora, in honor of her grandmother Eleanor. Paquette’s mother was the guest on today’s show.

Renee Paquette teased the announcement on Twitter, writing:

“Uhhhhh my mom is my guest on Oral Sessions today. I think it went ok?! Give us a listen!” “Oh yeah and I revealed our baby’s name!”

Moxley revealed on the November 18th episode of AEW Dynamite that he and Paquette were expecting their first child.

