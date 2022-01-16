Renee Paquette On Being ‘Bummed Out’ By William Regal’s WWE Release

Renee Paquette was shocked by William Regal’s release from WWE, and weighed in on the matter in a new interview. The WWE alumna appeared on Busted Open Radio and discussed the release, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:

On her reaction to Regal’s release: “I just can’t get over the fact that William Regal has been let go by WWE. It just kills me. I can’t wrap my head around what the thought process was of not having William Regal be a part of any wrestling promotion. When you think of the respect that comes from William Regal, you think of the history, and the knowledge, and all of the things that sum up William Regal as a wrestler as a mentor on the creative side. Even just having him in the GM position. He brings so much to the table.”

On Regal’s future: “It’s upsetting, it’s really upsetting and it bums me out. I mean, I know William Regal will land somewhere happily and will be able to put his services to good use somewhere. And I can’t wait to see what this is. Maybe he doesn’t, maybe he just wants to hang out. I don’t know what William Regal’s going to do. But I think someone that was one of the cornerstones of NXT,” she said. “And I think maybe part of what’s happened here, you know, looking at what those cornerstones are of what has been NXT as we move forward on NXT 2.0.”