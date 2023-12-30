– During an interview with Post Wrestling, AEW broadcaster Renee Paquette discussed working with her real-life husband, Jon Moxley, in AEW and how she and Moxley rarely talk about bringing up their real-life relationship onscreen. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Renee Paquette on her relationship with Jon Moxley not really coming up much in AEW: “It’s never a conversation. It’s never come up. It used to come up in WWE a little bit more. There was a couple moments when it kind of had to come up, especially when I’m on commentary and I’m calling his matches, it’s kind of hard to ignore that. Some days, we would ignore it. Other days, we would lean into it. So that was always a little bit confusing for me on navigating that. But in AEW, it’s different. We’ve been on camera, gosh, I think only once together in AEW, when I had to give Eddie Kingston the business because he couldn’t get his shit together. But that’s really the only time that’s happened. I think the nice thing… I love that we get to work together. I love that we get to spend all that time together, but I also love that we do completely separate things. We’re not getting in each other’s way. He does his thing, I do my thing. Honestly, we show up to the building separately. I go ahead of him, he comes at whatever time he shows up. He goes and does his thing. I’m busy doing my thing. Then we get out of there together and we go back to the hotel room, and we kind of go through our days and stuff. But we really keep our work separate, despite working for the same company and doing the same kind of thing.”

If they’ve ever talked about using the relationship in a storyline: “We don’t have those conversations, but those are things that I think about as a broadcaster. That’s never something he and I speak about, but there’s definitely been moments. With Hangman, for example, I’ve had moments with Hangman, when Hangman was doing a program with Jon, when I had to do some stuff with him on-camera, and he’s mentioning Jon or throwing a dagger my way. He did it not even that long ago when we were doing a contract signing between him and Swerve, and he kind of still threw something my way. I’m like, ‘Buddy, this is not my problem. You guys worry about your shit, I’ll do my thing.’ So I mean, that stuff is gonna come up every now and then.”

On not wanting to lean on things like that: “You never want to lean on it too much. I think you can acknowledge it and have a moment. But I will always, even if I acknowledge something, I still go, ‘I’m doing a job, I’m being a journalist here. I’m not gonna oversell something or overstate something to go, ‘Oh, he’s talking about my husband. How dare he?’ Somebody’s right in my face doing that, like I renege Samoa Joe doing that when we were in AEW and having to navigate that a little bit. Listen, when Samoa Joe’s in your face and kind of talking some shit on your husband, I’m like, ‘Oh, buddy, what?’ But yeah, I think about that more in terms of how I’m going to react to things. But it’s never a conversation that Jon and I are having.”

Jon Moxley will be in action later tonight at AEW Worlds End. He’s facing Eddie Kingston in the finals of the Continental Classic. The event is being broadcast live on pay-per-view and will be held at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.