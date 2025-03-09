Renee Paquette Reveals Her Favorite AEW Wrestlers To Interview

In an interview with Denise Salcedo (via Fightful), Renee Paquette revealed which wrestlers in AEW are the ones she likes to interview the most. She named Harley Cameron and Swerve Strickland as two of them.

She said: “Well, Harley is right here. She’s one of my favorites. I love, too, when she’s got the puppet, or she’s singing a song, whatever it may be. I love being able to work with her. I just love doing interviews with Swerve Strickland. I love Swerve. I think he’s so incredibly talented. He brings so much to the table. The list goes on and on. You can’t walk through the halls in AEW without rubbing elbows with a legend or a future legend. It’s just the best. There’s so many great people love it.“