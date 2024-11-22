wrestling / News
Renee Paquette Reportedly Dealing With Foot Injury
November 22, 2024
Bryan Alvarez reported in the latest Figure Four Weekly that Renee Paquette is currently dealing with a foot injury and has been ‘limping around’ backstage.
She had the foot looked at several weeks ago at a Dynamite taping. While it was believed to be a broken foot at first, X-rays revealed that it wasn’t. However, it’s still bothering her to the point that she has been limping.
