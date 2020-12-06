wrestling / News
Renee Paquette Reveals Gender Of Her Baby
December 5, 2020 | Posted by
Renee Paquette (former WWE announcer Renee Young) revealed on Instagram today that she and Jon Moxley are set to have a baby girl. Renee posted a photo of a piece of cake and noted that it was pink.
Sasha Banks, Peyton Royce, Nia Jax, Maryse, Britt Baker, Taya Valkyrie, and Paige all posted comments on the Instagram post congratulating Renee.
More Trending Stories
- Note On Backstage Reaction To Roman Reigns & Kevin Owens Angle On SmackDown
- The Young Bucks Reveal Backstage Reaction To Sting Arriving At AEW Dynamite
- Gerald Brisco Reveals Vince McMahon Drove To His Home To Meet With Him After WWE Release
- Details On Why Trey Miguel Didn’t Join WWE With The Other Rascalz