Renee Paquette Reveals Gender Of Her Baby

Renee Paquette (former WWE announcer Renee Young) revealed on Instagram today that she and Jon Moxley are set to have a baby girl. Renee posted a photo of a piece of cake and noted that it was pink.

Sasha Banks, Peyton Royce, Nia Jax, Maryse, Britt Baker, Taya Valkyrie, and Paige all posted comments on the Instagram post congratulating Renee.