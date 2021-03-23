Renee Paquette Hopes CM Punk Returns to Wrestling: ‘It Would Be an Absolute Shame If He Did Not’

Renee Paquette isn’t letting go of her hope that CM Punk returns to the ring at some point. The former WWE personality spoke with Metro for a new interview and talked about the possibility of Punk returning and more; you can check out some highlights below.

On a potential return for Punk: “I think it would be an absolute shame if he did not come back. Like you said, that passion is still there! He’s a wrestler! He is a wrestler through and through. Whether he was busy doing movies or TV shows or other aspirations that he has, I think at the end of the day wrestling is the thing that makes that guy tick. I think for him to not come back in some capacity, whatever creative he ends up working out that he really wants to do – I think ultimately, that that’s what it would come down to for him, is finding that great creative.”

On Punk needing a good story to return: “Paychecks are nice too, but really I think it’s just being able to tell the stories that you wanna be able to tell. He’s got lots that he could serve up to both promotions – WWE or AEW. But people would lose their minds to see him come back, so let’s hope that he doesn’t have too much dust on those boots.”

On Punk’s WWE Backstage debut: “That was such a fun day. As soon as we started putting Backstage together and figuring out who was gonna be on the show, how the show was gonna work and all that – we’re like, “Man, if we get CM Punk that would be amazing.’ We’re like, “There’s no way! No way we’re gonna get Punk!” Then the more we talked – I’d not spoken to Punk in years, years! So to reach out to him and be like, “Hey, do you wanna talk about this idea?” Just to reconnect with him as a friend was really cool.”