Renee Paquette on How Wrestling Interviewers Are Normally Undervalued

– During a recent edition of The Sessions podcast, host Renee Paquette discussed how she wanted to break the mold for backstage interviews in WWE. She stated the following on how backstage interviewers are normally viewed in the wrestling business (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I always think the interviewer role in professional wrestling has been very… I guess undervalued might be the word because a lot of times they’re supposed to be invisible, so to speak, in the sense the way the referee is. You’re not selling tickets. You’re not the big character. People aren’t coming to see you. That’s always been the vibe. ‘Don’t say anything. Don’t react to anything.’ And then you do end up with people who end up being like a mic stand. That’s how it always has been.”

As noted, Renee Paquette recently signed with AEW and joined the broadcast team.