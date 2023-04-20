wrestling / News
Renee Paquette On What Her In-Ring Gimmick Would Be, Why Canadians Apologize So Much
Renee Paquette recently did some rapid-fire questions during an interview and revealed what her in-ring gimmick would be and more. Paquette was a guest on Liv Moods Live and closed out the interview with some quick questions; you can see some highlights below, per Fightful:
One thing people do not know about you: “I can be an asshole. Everyone thinks I’m too nice, but I can be an asshole.”
One thing that Jon Moxley does that drives her crazy: “He leaves Tootsie Rolls all over the house.”
One skill Moxley is better at than her: “The roughhousing.”
On what her in-ring gimick would be: “Probably one that I came up with many many moons ago called Renee Con Queso. I was a luchador and my finishing move was spray cheese to the face.”
On why Canadians apologize so much: “I have no idea what that’s about. It’s a lot. I think it’s some kind of inferiority complex or what or we’re just too polite, but that is a thing that we do. I don’t know what that’s about.”
On her favorite thing to cook: “Pasta. Always a pasta dish.”
