Renee Paquette Says Jon Moxley Was ‘Going Through The Motions’ In WWE After The Shield

Renee Paquette is married to Jon Moxley, and she recently weighed in on what she saw of Moxley in WWE after his run in The Shield. Paquette recently spoke with Busted Open Radio and you can see a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Moxley’s time in WWE after The Shield: “I could see Jon just kind of going through the motions. But I did not know Jon prior to WWE. So I didn’t know necessarily all of those other things that he really wanted to do.”

On Moxley being reinvigorated by his AEW run: “To see him get excited about professional wrestling again, it was really cool to see that different version of him. It was a really small little window from when he left WWE to getting back down to business. It was like seeing this fire ignited in his belly again. His brain is just always working.”