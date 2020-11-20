Renee Paquette On Jon Moxley Announcing Her Pregnancy On AEW Dynamite, Pressure Of Naming A Child

Jon Moxley had quite the announcement during his recent promo on AEW Dynamite, with the current AEW World Champion sneaking in a line about his wife, Renee Paquette, being pregnant. Paquette has since revealed that she accidentally broke the news via text to WWE superstar Bayley before Moxley.

In an interview with PEOPLE (h/t Fightful), Paquette discussed Moxley revealing the news in his promo and her excitement for welcoming their first child into the world.

“We are so beyond excited to start this new chapter, and now finally having the world know feels like a weight has been lifted off my chest,” Paquette said. “I am the worst at keeping fun secrets! However, I definitely couldn’t have predicted that the world would have found out on AEW Dynamite. I was thinking about all of these cute different ways that we could break the news to everyone and then bam, Jon just haphazardly spills the beans on Dynamite!” she adds of his Wednesday-night reveal. “But we’re a kinda no-frills couple, so I guess it actually fit perfectly.”

She also discussed the pressures of naming a child and her instincts on whether it’ll be a boy or girl.

“We don’t even know if it’s a boy or a girl yet, but we have options for both scenarios! My maternal instinct is telling me it’s a girl. We’ll see if I’m right! “Naming a person is crazy; it’s a lot of pressure to get it right. But I think we’ll probably lean towards something classic and timeless!”

As for Moxley, his promo continued the build to his title defense against Kenny Omega on the Dec. 2 edition of AEW Dynamite.