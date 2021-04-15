Renee Paquette, Lio Rush, Rhea Ripley & More React to WWE Releases

WWE’s releases have drawn reaction from the wrestling industry with Renee Paquette, Lio Rush, Rhea Ripley and more taking to social media to react. As noted earlier, the company has released Samoa Joe, Mickie James, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Bo Dallas, Wesley Blake, Kalisto, Tucker, Chelsea Green, and Mojo Rawley.

You can see a smattering of reactions from across the industry below including Paquette, Rush, Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Doc Gallows, Heath, Paige, and others below:

This is a bummer. I don’t think we’ve seen someone able to connect with the crowd with limited tv time the way we have with @BillieKayWWE. And @MickieJames is a bonafide Hall Of Famer. They’ll both bring so much to the table wherever they land. https://t.co/517qP6GuNp — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) April 15, 2021

I didn’t realize @ImChelseaGreen was a part of this too. She was a star, roadblocks aside she was determined to make it back to the ring ASAP. This sucks. https://t.co/HnUXFVCdur — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) April 15, 2021

How do you drop the ball on SAMOA JOE?!?!? How?! Injuries aside, what a mistake. — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) April 15, 2021

Releasing people on multi thousand dollar contracts to then hiring people on lower salaries is bonkers. Sometimes it’s not always about the money. You telling me there’s 30+ writers backstage and y’all can’t figure out what to do with any of these people? — Lio Rush (@TheLionelGreen) April 15, 2021

I know, it’s not going to be the same 😔 https://t.co/qu88tjR9AR — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 15, 2021

Well @LariatoW is going to be even more badass in about 3 months! I welcome everyone to their new lives, and trust me….It’s a fun fuckin’ jungle out here 🔥💰🍻 — “The Big LG” Doc Gallows (@The_BigLG) April 15, 2021

I know it sucks I was there 1 year ago today. But don’t worry keep your head up and keep moving forward. You all are so talented. https://t.co/8jS8imwWXq — HEATHXXII (@HEATHXXII) April 15, 2021

Shocked by a bunch of the releases.. IIconics were and are absolute gold. @PeytonRoyceWWE @BillieKayWWE I love you ladies so much. You’re stars and will continue in your next step as stars. Won’t be long till you’re scooped up and a well deserved spotlight is shined on you both❤️ — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) April 15, 2021

Probably shouldn’t say what I really think about the release of @BillieKayWWE and @PeytonRoyceWWE but I’m sure you can all figure it out… Two far too talented wrestlers and friends that will just find another platform to shine on now. Love you both! — TENILLE DASHWOOD (@TenilleDashwood) April 15, 2021

No matter what happens in each of your lives, remember why you started. Storms will come and they will pass. Head up and push through that shit. Find your passion elsewhere. I did, so can you! #KeepSteppin 💙🤘🏼 — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) April 15, 2021

…just don’t understand I probably will never — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) April 15, 2021

Heartbreaking day. The female locker room will not be the same without the beautiful, funny, outgoing, sweet, encouraging…. I can go on and on about @BillieKayWWE. Girl we will miss you terribly. — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) April 15, 2021

.@PeytonRoyceWWE – that one stings. One thing is for sure though – no matter where she and Billy Kay go, they will do crazy big things. They are two of the best in and out of the biz. Really sad loss for WWE, but someone else’s gain. — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) April 15, 2021

You’re awesome, dude. Super lucky to have gotten to work with you. https://t.co/v2XS5DMDka — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) April 15, 2021

If we’ve learned anything this year it’s that when one door shuts, another opens up. I’m rooting for everyone today to realize their true potential, wherever that may lead you. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) April 15, 2021

I’ve known @SamoaJoe for a very long time! Our families are very close. I’ve been able to watch him in @wwe and other company’s. Ive had the opportunity to pick his brain while he was in @WWENXT Thank you for always being Real and showing the fam love! Much love Uso! pic.twitter.com/ZSOCo0QxB2 — ? (@KonaReevesWWE) April 15, 2021

@SamoaJoe see you down the line my friend. — Bronson Reed (@bronsonreedwwe) April 15, 2021