Renee Paquette Loves Current Work of Sami Zayn in WWE

– On the latest edition of The Sessions, Renee Paquette had high praise for her former WWE NXT colleague Sami Zayn and his storyline as an honorary member of The Bloodline on SmackDown. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com)

Renee Paquette on Sami Zayn’s current WWE character: “I just think his character is so great. You talk about what a key player he is in terms of if you just want entertaining segments, he is it. Also, let’s not forget the guy is an incredible professional wrestler, like when he puts on matches holy s***, the guy’s insane. But yeah, you give him some TV time to be creative and be himself, and do this character it’s incredible. I love watching everything he does.”

On what Sami Zayn is getting to do now on TV: “Seeing him get to do the things that he’s doing right now, and really getting that spotlight and people really understanding the talent that is Sami Zayn is just exceptional. I love him.”