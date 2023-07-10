Renee Paquette On Her Move To Los Angeles at 19, How It Backfired

In an interview with Wilde On (via Wrestling Inc), Renee Paquette spoke about moving to Los Angeles at the age of 19 and how things backfired. She noted that she eventually got hired under the table by the Mint Bar, as she didn’t have a green card or work visa. She only made $50 a night and had no health insurance. She eventually moved back home to Toronto.

She said: “It was all kind of like a last-minute thing. I didn’t really have that much of a plan. I had not even really worked very much prior to moving there. I had maybe done a couple music videos, maybe some commercials. I didn’t really have like a resume to speak for, so I just very blindly moved to Los Angeles being like, ‘Well, if you want to be in this world, that’s where you have to go to do it.’ I just kind of like packed up and moved out there, but you quickly get met with the harsh realities of, it’s not just packing up and moving there, especially as a Canadian. I didn’t have a work visa. I didn’t have a green card. I had nothing. I couldn’t work.“