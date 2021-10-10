wrestling / News
Renee Paquette Shows Off New Hair Color With Instagram Pic
October 10, 2021 | Posted by
Renee Paquette has decided it’s time for a change, and showed off her new hair color on social media. Paquette posted to her Instagram account to reveal the change from her traditional blonde hairstyle, as you can see below.
The Oral Sessions podcaster wrote:
“Mama wanted new hair. @ramieliyaho gave her new hair. Change feels good!”
