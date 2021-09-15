Renee Paquette Says Her Non-Compete Is Up, Open To Working With AEW

Renee Paquette’s non-compete clause is officially up, and she says she’s open to potentially working with AEW. Paquette and Miesha Tate spoke with Wrestling Inc promoting their new show Throwing Down on SiriusXM Fight Nation, and Paquette gave an update on the non-compete clause that she said last month was nearly up. You can check out some highlights from Renee Paquette below:

Renee Paquette on her WWE non-compete clause: “I think I’m free and clear. I can be at Bloodsport. I’m gonna be at Bloodsport. Everyone better buckle up and hold on to their asses. I’ll fight anyone, except for Miesha. I won’t fight Miesha … Oh my god, maybe I could be Miesha’s manager. I could valet her. Oh my god. My whole world just busted wide open. This is very exciting. There’s money to be made is all I’m saying!”

On potentially working with AEW: “I’m definitely open to the idea. I miss pro wrestling, I miss being involved in the pro wrestling world, in that capacity, but I don’t know what that job would be or what my role could be within AEW. We could probably rattle off a couple different ideas of things to do, and as AEW is growing, as their broadcasts are growing, as they’re adding on new shows, I think there’s definitely a role. I don’t know that I necessarily want to jump back onto commentary by any means, but I think doing some interviews, doing some features., I love doing features. I just love pro wrestling. I love all the athletes behind it so getting to pick their brains in sort of an Oral Sessions way and Throwing Down way, to have them be part of a broadcast with AEW or something like that could be really cool. Or, maybe I just valet Miesha.”