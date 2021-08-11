Renee Paquette On A Possible Return to WWE: “There’s No Reason For Me To Not Pop Up And Do Stuff”

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Renee Paquette spoke about returning to work so soon after giving birth and the challenge of balancing her career with motherhood. Here are highlights:

On her decision to leave WWE last year: “It was time for me to move on, time for me to start doing some new things. Within that time, [I] made a baby and got ‘Oral Sessions’ up and running. A couple other things I’ve got on the back burner slowly moving toward the front burner — the burner we all like to use.”

On balancing her career and life as a mother: “I feel like the wheels have already started spinning really quickly. I definitely don’t plan on taking my foot off the gas pedal. My career is still very important, and it’s very important to me to maintain working and having a busy schedule and sort of chasing my own dreams, because I want her to see that,” the broadcaster said of the message doing so will send to her infant. I think it’s really important for [Nora] to see me doing those things and finding a way to make it work.”

On a possible return to WWE: “So many of my friends are all in WWE. There’s definitely no reason for me to not pop up and do stuff, or not be part of stuff if they want to reach out and do some stuff. Either it works or it doesn’t work, but there’s no obligation. I always have love for WWE.”