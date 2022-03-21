Renee Paquette On Edge’s Promo Skills, Says He Stepped Up During The Pandemic

In an interview with The MackMania Podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Renee Paquette praised the promo ability of Edge and spoke about how he stepped up his game during the pandemic, when WWE was in the Thunderdome.

She said: “The man has been around for some time. Like I said, he knows how to connect with the audience. He’s got those beautiful promo skills and what I was talking about, and he’s always been a great promo, but what I was talking about, especially during the pandemic time, I feel like he really stepped it up, more than most people. I will always remember being backstage, and I was still with WWE and Edge had returned, building up to WrestleMania, I believe that was when it was the greatest WrestleMania match of all time with him and Randy, and him getting ready in a dark corridor, going over his promo, going straight to camera. People were trying to figure out, ‘how are we doing promos now that there’s no audience? How are we going to do it in this empty arena situation?’ And I feel like Edge was the first one to really tap into that, and I feel like he kind of changed the game a little bit. Again, he just keeps reinventing. He looks better than ever and I’m just talking promos. We’re not even talking in the ring because if we get in the ring, it’s a whole different conversation. But the dude is firing on all cylinders.“