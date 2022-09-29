Renee Paquette on Getting to See Jon Moxley Wrestle Live

– During the latest edition of The Sessions podcast, Renee Paquette discussed getting to watch her husband, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, wrestle live for the first time in about two years at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Renee Paquette on watching Dynamite Grand Slam live: “I was out there for Saraya’s stuff, and then Jon and Bryan were out there immediately after. I had not seen Jon wrestle in probably two years, because I always — anytime I’m there, I have the baby with me, and then I have to leave the building by about 5:00-5:30. It was really nice to like, actually enjoy the show and like, just be there as a person and to get to hang out with people.”

On Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley’s earlier match on Dynamite: “I feel like [Moxley] is one of the things that’s purely great about professional wrestling. The work he puts in, the work he does for himself to always stay sharp, to continually have these great matches, and like, great opponents. I really love what him and Chris [Jericho] did. Like him and Chris, Chris coming out as ‘Lionheart’ Chris Jericho, like — who saw that coming? Who knew that would be a great thing in 2022? But a testament to Chris himself. Like, man, he’s so great at reinventing himself.”

At AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, Jon Moxley beat Bryan Danielson in the finals of the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions to win the vacant AEW World Championship.