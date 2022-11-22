Renee Paquette on Helping Wrestlers If They Get Lost During Their Promos

– During a recent interview with Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show, AEW broadcaster Renee Paquette discussed how she would try to learn other talents’ promos so he could help them get back on track if they get lost in their delivery. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Renee Paquette on her work as a broadcaster: “I love what I get to do, and not that I don’t think about it, I do, I think a lot about what I do and trying to do the best of my ability, but I also just get to have fun doing what I do. There is so much stuff of bringing stories forward, my big thing, especially when I’m doing interviews, it’s one thing if I’m hosting a kick-off show or post-show, that’s more broadcasting when I’m doing interviews, that’s my role to make the wrestler feel as comfortable as possible.”

Paquette on how she liked to help talent if they get off track during a promo: “That’s something I take into consideration, making someone feel like I have their back and if someone stumbles on a line or whatever, if I need to give them a follow-up question, just in case, if we have time to fill, if I’m trying to keep them on track or steer them in a direction of what we know the story is going to be. Sometimes, that happens, there would be times where, if there was somebody I was going to do a promo with, in-ring or a live backstage, and they have a two-page promo, I’m like, ‘there is a chance they get off-track and forget where they are.’ I would try to learn their promo as much as I could in case I needed to give a follow up question to get them back on track for what they needed to get out. It’s thinking on the spot, being prepared, and letting them know I can be there as a safety net.”