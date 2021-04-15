Renee Paquette on How WWE Cancelled Her Interview With John Cena During Her Days at The Score

– During a recent interview with Behind the Rose, former WWE broadcaster Renee Paquette (aka Renee Young) shared an experience during her days when she worked for The Score before she later joined WWE. According to Paquette, WWE cancelled a scheduled interview between her and WWE megastar John Cena just minutes before it was set to go on the air after apparently not liking her questions. Below are some highlights (via Fightful).

Renee Paquette on WWE cancelling an interview she had scheduled with John Cena: “John Cena was coming in to do an interview and at this time, I was really trying to get my own shit in and thinking I was funny and was making the segment more about my humor than the actual person. I was talking about stuff that he could not give a shit about. I shouldn’t say he didn’t care because I didn’t even get to do the interview. We’re standing in the studio and Adam Hopkins, PR for WWE, he was looking over my questions and as we’re counting in they were like, ‘Never mind, got it,’ and they canceled the interview. I don’t know if I’ve ever talked to John about that. I was just dumb, I was a 22-year-old and didn’t know what I was doing.”

On the questions she had planned: “It was probably just inappropriate wrestling questions that would have put him in a bad spot and talking about the business in a way that I know better than to talk to the business now and setting things up in a dumb way.”