Renee Paquette On Some Fans Wanting ‘Us vs. Them’ With WWE and AEW

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Renee Paquette spoke about some fans of WWE and AEW who like to have an ‘us vs. them’ mentality and take a side. Here are highlights:

On wrestling fans taking sides in AEW vs. WWE: “It does very much feel like you’re either ‘in’ or you’re ‘out,’ whether it’s WWE or AEW. Wrestling fans, they very much so want to take a side. They want it to be ‘us vs. them,’ WWE vs. AEW, however you want to look at that.”

On not taking a side: “If you say something positively or negatively about either promotion. It seems like you’ve drawn your line in the sand, where you’re like, ‘I love this and hate this.’ I’m not like that!”

On how she feels about WWE now: “There’s no ill-will or bad blood or anything like that. I’ll always have love for WWE.”

On how fans should look at it: “It’s all wrestling; you can watch both. They’re all on different nights. You can enjoy all of it and be happy there’s more wrestling to enjoy, and that there’s different styles to enjoy, different performers. There’s so much more to really sink your teeth into, and I think it’s really great for everybody.”